Asia markets poised for cautious open as trade concerns weigh

One of the major economic focal points of the week is Canada's expected resumption of negotiations with the U.S. on the future of NAFTA after the two nations failed to come to an agreement last week. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day.

As for Asia's largest economy, a survey released yesterday appeared to show that China is beginning to suffer some ill effects from its trade war against Washington: The Caixin/Markit Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) came in at 50.6, its lowest level since June 2017, as export sales fell for the fifth consecutive month.

Another concern for Asia will be the state of emerging market currencies as the space continues to suffer weakness. On Monday, Indonesia's rupiah fell to its weakest level in more than 20 years and the country's central bank reportedly said it would intervene in foreign exchange and bond markets.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 95.140 as of 6:42 a.m. HK/SIN, holding largely firm from its levels yesterday.

The Japanese yen trade largely flat against the dollar at 111.09 yen, the Australian dollar was also flat at $0.7211 as of 6:44 a.m. HK/SIN.

On Monday, oil prices rose on the back of concerns about falling output from Iran. That could come as a result of the impending sanctions by Washington on Tehran. The global benchmark Brent crude oil was up 37 cents at $78.01 a barrel while U.S. crude was 30 cents higher at $70.10.

Here is a look at the day ahead:

Australia's current account for the second quarter of 2018 at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN

Reserve Bank of Australia's decision at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN

—Reuters contributed to this report.