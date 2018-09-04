If you're thanking your lucky stars that Tropical Storm Gordon isn't heading for your neighborhood, it's probably time to review your insurance coverage.

The quickly moving weather system is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday night, bringing strong wind and up to a foot of rain in some places.

While it's too late for homeowners in its path to make insurance changes, people in other hurricane-prone areas could take it as a reminder that the next big storm could be headed their way.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, although the peak season is mid-August to late October. Last year, that included Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, three monsters that hit during that time frame. Combined, they caused $265 billion in damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.