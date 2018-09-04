Trump's call with Bob Woodward reveals a breakdown in the White House chain of command 

When renowned Washington Post editor Bob Woodward was doing research for his forthcoming book, "Fear," about Donald Trump's presidency, the author tried repeatedly to speak directly with the commander-in-chief.

The interview never happened. Last month, Trump blamed White House staff for failing to tell him about the request, even as he admitted that he knew Woodward had asked for an interview.

"Nobody called my office," President Donald Trump told Woodward during a phone call in early August, as the president struggled to explain why the author was never granted an interview.

"It's really too bad, because nobody told me about it, and I would've loved to have spoken to you," Trump said, according to a tape of the phone call released Tuesday by The Washington Post. "You know I'm very open to you. I think you've always been fair," the president told Woodward.

Over the course of nearly 12 minutes, Trump repeatedly claimed that he would've liked to have spoken to Woodward, but that the reason he never did was simply that he never knew Woodward was trying to reach him.

Yet during that same call, Trump admitted that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told him that Woodward had been trying to reach him for an interview.

Trump's senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, also picked up the phone during the call, and she told Woodward that she had passed his request for an interview up the chain of command, but that it had been rejected

"I'm glad to hear that you tried through seven or eight different people," Conway said to Woodward. "That's good. You should tell [Trump] all the names," she added.

Given Woodward's stature as a one of the country's foremost presidential biographers, it's seems unlikely that, for more than two months, no one in the White House mentioned to the president that Woodward wanted to interview him.

And while the phone call provided no real answers as to what exactly happened to Woodwards' requests, it did provide a window into the apparent breakdown in recent months of both the chain of command and the press operation within the White House.

The chaos in the West Wing has been exacerbated by the president's reported decision to sideline his chief of staff, John Kelly, and his decision to act as the de facto White House communications director following the departure of Hope Hicks, his most trusted aide, in March.

The bizarre phone call between Trump and Woodward also seemed to illustrate the portrait of the Trump White House that is emerging from excerpts of Woodward's book. "Fear" paints a picture of Trump as an uncontrollable and unstable leader, whose closest aides, including Kelly, consider him to be a pathological liar and a threat to national security.

The book, to be released September 11, also describes how top White House officials reportedly disparaged the president, undermined his policy directives, and even removed documents from his desk to keep him from signing them.