CNBC Exclusive: Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Speaks with CNBC's Jim Cramer on "Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer" Tomorrow

CNBC's Jim Cramer to Broadcast from the Comcast Center Plaza in Philadelphia to Celebrate NFL Kickoff 2018
WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, September 6, 2018 – Airing @ 6pm ET
WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer" (M-F 6PM – 7PM)
As part of Comcast's 2018 NFL Countdown to Kickoff Celebration in Philadelphia, PA, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts will speak with CNBC's Jim Cramer for a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview airing on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F 6PM – 7PM) tomorrow, Thursday, September 6th at 6pm ET.
Transcript to follow interview.
