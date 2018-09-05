Centrist Democrat Joe Donnelly holds a narrow edge over Mike Braun, a Republican businessman backed by President Donald Trump, in the crucial Indiana Senate race, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll.
The survey, released Wednesday, said 44 percent of likely voters support Donnelly, compared with 41 percent backing Braun in a three-way race. A Libertarian candidate, Lucy Brenton, gets the support of 8 percent.
In a head-to-head contest, Donnelly leads Braun 49 percent to 43 percent, just outside the 5 percent margin of error for likely voters. Among registered voters, the Democrat has the support of 48 percent, compared with the Republican's 42 percent.
Republicans see Indiana as one of their best opportunities to flip a Democratic seat as they try to keep or expand their 51-49 majority in the Senate. Trump carried the Hoosier State by nearly 20 percentage points in 2016, while Donnelly won his seat in 2012 by about 6 percentage points.
Polling has been sparse, but Indiana is one of the most hotly contested Senate races this year. Trump and national Republican and Democratic groups have already gotten heavily involved. Taking into account the general election campaigns and outside groups, Indiana is the fifth-most expensive Senate race so far this year, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
In his effort to keep his seat, the Democrat has tried to highlight bipartisan credentials. He has voted with Trump's priorities about 55 percent of the time, including on the president's immigration proposal, on a bill loosening some of the Dodd-Frank bank regulations and on conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court.