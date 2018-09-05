Emirates jumbo jet quarantined at New York's JFK airport after passengers fall ill

Federal health authorities detained an Emirates Airline jumbo jet Wednesday morning in New York after passengers were reported ill on the flight from Dubai.

About 10 passengers were reported sick on Flight 203 from Dubai to John F. Kennedy International Airport, Emirates said in a statement.

Upon landing, the Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger jet, was met by ambulances and was parked away from terminals out of an abundance of caution, said Anthony Bucci, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection, which processes passengers arriving from overseas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and police from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey were reviewing the situation. Bucci said passengers will be admitted to the U.S. once they are cleared by the CDC. It was not immediately clear from what the passengers were suffering. A CDC spokeswoman called it "an unspecified illness."