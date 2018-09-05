Gin ads in Scotland are banned for claiming the drink is healthier than bananas, encouraging excess

Complaints over ten Facebook posts from the Scottish Gin Society have been upheld by the U.K.'s advertising body for encouraging excessive drinking and linking alcohol to sexual success, among other issues.

The gin group argued that the Facebook posts were not adverts and therefore did not fall under the remit of the U.K's ad codes, which are enforced by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). However, the rules do apply to claims on a company's website and on social media, as well as paid-for posts.

One of the gin society's posts, dated 27 December 2017, featured an image of a glass of gin and tonic and the text: "Healthy eating and exercise make you look better naked. So does gin. Your choice".

Another post, from November 2017, showed a gin and tonic and the text: "A banana has 150 calories, a G&T has 110 calories, case closed." The image featured the Scottish Gin Society's logo and was captioned: "We're all about making healthy choices."