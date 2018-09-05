Sterling is so volatile thanks to Brexit that it could slump or surge higher, expert warns

The potential implications of Brexit are extremely complex and sterling could move in a much more binary path in the next few months, Jane Foley, a foreign exchange strategist at Rabobank, told CNBC's "Street Signs" Wednesday.

"If you see the pound against the euro over the last few months then you see a deteriorating position for the pound," Foley said, adding that everybody is disappointed there hasn't been much progress over Brexit and "what we have seen in sterling is this concern that there is only few months left."