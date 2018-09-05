UK names two Russians it believes carried out the nerve agent attack on ex-spy

British prosecutors named two Russian men they believe were behind the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the U.K. earlier this year.

They named the men as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. They have been charged with attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were found unconscious on a park bench in the small English city of Salisbury in March.

An international warrant has been issued for their arrest. The U.K. said it will not seek the suspects' extradition as Russia does not extradite its own citizens.

Russia's foreign ministry responded to the announcement saying the names published "do not mean anything to us," state news agency RIA said, according to Reuters. It reiterated its position that the investigation of cases such as the Skripal poisoning require "close cooperation and careful analysis."

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack and has, in turn, accused the U.K. of fabricating it. The Kremlin also criticized the U.K.'s decision to not allow it to take part in its investigation.