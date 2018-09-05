US Treasury yields slip ahead of a slew of Fed speeches 

Coming up Wednesday, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by international trade figures by 8:30 a.m. ET, and the Quarterly Financial Report, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

A number of U.S. Federal Reserve officials are due to speak at respective events. In New York, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be at the Euromoney conferences' Real Return XII event, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to participate in a fireside chat at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in Chicago.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be present at a town hall forum in Bozeman, Montana. Finally, New York Fed President John Williams is due to participate in a tour of Buffalo with members of the Partnership for the Public Good and a visit of HarborCenter.

Trade anxiety continues to worry markets worldwide, as investors await news surrounding the U.S.' future trading relationship with the likes of Canada and China. The U.S. and Canada failed to secure a new agreement on Friday, to replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) pact – meaning that extended talks are likely to continue in the coming days, potentially weeks.

In the latest surrounding NAFTA, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that the country wouldn't bow to certain requests at the talks this week with the U.S., according to Reuters. In spite of this, officials from both nations will meet today, to try and settle differences in order to secure a future deal on trade.