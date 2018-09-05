Watch Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify at the Senate Intelligence Committee

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Tech giants are appearing before Congress again Wednesday to address online election meddling and their efforts to fight abuse on social platforms.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Google declined to send CEO Sundar Pichai or his boss, Alphabet CEO Larry Page, leaving a notable vacancy.

The digital giants have all been ramping up detection efforts in light of widespread misinformation campaigns by foreign actors during the 2016 presidential election and subsequent contests. The companies have increased page removals and public disclosures of abuse ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November.

Facebook, Twitter and Google have all removed pages they say were engaged in inauthentic behavior or phishing schemes. Many of the abusive accounts were identified as Russian or Iranian.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.