Watch: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh answers questions during second day of hearings

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will take questions from lawmakers on Wednesday, the second day of his confirmation hearings.

The testimony comes a day after Democrats staged a raucous, choreographed effort to force Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to postpone consideration of Kavanaugh's nomination, as dozens of demonstrators were arrested by the Capitol police.

Kavanaugh is expected to take questions on a number of hot-button issues, including his views on abortion rights and executive power. Democrats have accused Kavanaugh, a career Republican, of making judicial determinations based on partisan loyalty and have said that he will solidify Trump's agenda.

For his part, Kavanaugh sought to portray himself as a neutral arbiter in his opening statement Tuesday, following seven hours of heated speeches.

"I don't decide cases based on personal or policy preferences," Kavanaugh said. "I am not a pro-plaintiff or pro-defendant judge. I am not a pro-prosecution or pro-defense judge. I am a pro-law judge."

Barring an unforeseen event, Kavanaugh's confirmation appears likely. Republicans control the Judiciary Committee as well as the Senate, and a rule change last year means that Kavanaugh will only need a simple majority in his favor to secure his seat on the court. Three current Democratic senators voted to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's last nominee, following his hearings last year.

