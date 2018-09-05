If you're like many Americans, you may be baffled as to whether or not your spouse is eligible for Medicare coverage based on your work record.
In fact, when some pre-retirees were recently quizzed on Medicare, most didn't know for sure.
The test — posed by MassMutual to 500 Americans ages 60 to 64 — found that most were wrong about their spouse's eligibility for coverage.
The true or false question said, "If I am not eligible for Medicare, but my spouse is eligible, I can receive Medicare benefits."
Just 21 percent of respondents accurately answered correctly with "True," while 79 percent answered incorrectly with "False."