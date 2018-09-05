The key number to keep in mind about whether or not your spouse qualifies for coverage under your record is whether or not they have turned 65. To get Medicare coverage, a person has to either be 65 years old or medically disabled.

"A lot of people don't know that a spouse can be covered for Medicare under their spouse's work record," said Medicare expert Katy Votava, president of Goodcare.com, an independent consulting firm that specializes in health care.

To qualify for Medicare, you need to have paid into the Social Security system. Just like with Social Security benefits, you can qualify for Medicare coverage under your spouse's record.

That continues if you divorce, provided you meet certain conditions outlined by the Social Security Administration.

One of the challenges for spouses can be finding coverage until they reach the age at which they are eligible for Medicare, according to Votava.

If you are 63, for example, and expect to get Medicare coverage under your spouse's record, you will have to wait for two years.

And if you are not able to get health coverage through your own job, that could be an expensive endeavor.

"That can be somewhat challenging," Votava said. "They have to get their own, and it can often be more costly than if they had access to insurance through a corporation."