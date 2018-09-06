An anonymous op-ed written by a senior Trump administration official claiming to be part of a cabal of insiders thwarting the president's agenda has virtually no precedent in presidential history, experts have said.
Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian for NBC News, said the only parallel in modern times is the end of the presidency of Richard Nixon, whose top aides worried about what he might do as he faced the imminent prospect of removal from office in the summer of 1974.
"I've never seen anything like this in modern presidential history," Beschloss said during an interview Wednesday night on MSNBC's "MTP Daily."
In the op-ed published in The New York Times, a writer identified only as a "senior official" in President Donald Trump's administration wrote that "many Trump appointees" were working to impede the president's agenda in order to "preserve our democratic institutions."