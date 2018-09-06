A Korean company's stock surged more than 76% after a children's song about sharks cracked UK charts

A Korean pubisher has seen its stock soar after a children's song produced by one of its affiliates became the country's first children's song to make it to the U.K. Top 40

K-pop stars such as Psy of "Gangnam Style" fame and boy band BTS had been the only Korean musical acts to previously achieve that feat.

Since the song — "Baby Shark" — cracked the charts on Aug. 31, Samsung Publishing has seen its stock surge by more than 76 percent. On Thursday alone, the stock closed higher by 13.19 percent.

While the company shares the Samsung name, "it is not related to Samsung Group," Daniel Yoo, head of global strategy at Kiwoom Securities, said in an email to CNBC.

Instead, Samsung Publishing is a Korea-based company that "operates in publishing, resting place, rental and online education businesses," according to Reuters.

According to a report by the BBC, "Baby Shark" entered the U.K. charts in the 37th position. The song has been around for well over a decade, according to internet search results, but the 2016 video cover created by Samsung Publishing affiliate Smart Study has been a primary driver of interest across the world.

According to information from its corporate site, SmartStudy brands itself as a "global entertainment company."

The video was created by its Pinkfong division, which SmartStudy says "develops creative, animated content to provide stimulating and fun learning experiences to children worldwide." Pinkfong distributes its content through mobile apps and platforms such as YouTube and Amazon Video.

The recent move, however, may not be a surprise for some analysts.

In a company note dated Jun. 21, Hyundong Lee, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said Samsung Publishing's shares were undervalued at their price level then, citing the" lofty values" of the company's stakes in its subsidiaries and its property holdings as supporting factors for his firm's opinion.

At the time of the note, the stock traded at about 10,050 Korean won. On Thursday shares closed at 18,450. That's a nearly 84 percent rise since Lee's analysis was published.

Commenting on the stock's recent performance, Yoo said given the "small" size of the company, with sales of approximately $160 million in 2017, such hits can "lead to share price movement." Even at its current price, he said, the stock "looks interesting" as it remains "attractive in comparison with global peers."

The company currently has a market cap of more than $145 million, according to data from Reuters.