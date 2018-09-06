Cramer's top stock picks for his 'fantasy portfolio' draft   

"Next, we need some wide receivers, explosive players who can eat up big chunks of yardage all at once," the "Mad Money" host said. "For our fantasy stock portfolio, we're looking at two of the most explosive groups in the market: FANG — yes, FANG — and the cloud kings."
Out of the cloud kings, Cramer chose a stock that packed just the right amount of punch: Salesforce.com. He liked that the cloud-based software giant mimicked the long-term "production" of a wide receiver like the Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown.
"Salesforce has more than doubled in the last two years," he noted, adding that the stock may have recently bottomed and could be worth buying amid the September weakness.
Cramer's pick from FANG — his acronym for the stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet — was also a name often tossed to the wayside by those interested in newer investments: Alphabet.
"Incredible company, but it doesn't get the kind of respect it deserves from the growth-obsessed investors as younger, sexier start-ups do," he said. "Alphabet's simply got so many opportunities in search, in cloud infrastructure, in YouTube and, of course, in Waymo, their self-driving car business."