Cramer's top stock picks for his 'fantasy portfolio' draft   

"You can't have enough running backs because you want consistent, grounded players who can deliver a lot of points week after week," Cramer said on Thursday. "The stock market equivalent right now? You want something strong, but also straightforward, and right now, that's either retail or medical devices."

For a retail running back, Cramer chose the stock of Home Depot. Like any running back, the home improvement play has faced some pain — see the market's negative reaction to its latest earnings beat — but it has been a consistently strong performer, the "Mad Money" host said.

And despite its exposure to a potential slowdown in the housing market, Home Depot's track record makes the stock worth buying, even at these levels, Cramer argued.

Cramer-fave Abbott Laboratories made for a steady-eddie medical device running back. The health care conglomerate behind Pedialyte and Freestyle glucose monitors has created a wealth of shareholder value over the years.

"While Abbott probably won't put up explosive numbers this year, that's OK. It's the kind of core holding you can expect to keep moving slowly but steadily higher," Cramer said.