Esports industry eyes a move away from violent games to become an Olympic event

Competitive gaming, or esports, has just completed its first step towards becoming an official Olympic sport.

Estimated to be worth close to $1 billion a year, the esports industry staged a demonstration event at the recent Asian Games in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

However, for esports to find a credible place within the Olympics, some of its competition elements need to evolve, including a move away from violent games.

"If you have egames where it's about killing somebody, this cannot be brought into line with our Olympic values," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

Now recognized by the IOC as a sport, but not yet an Olympic event, the Asian Games was a trial run for esports to be included as an exhibition event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which will follow another outing at the next Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2022.

The demonstration program at Jakarta-Palembang featured globally popular arena battle games including League of Legends (LoL) and Arena of Valor/Honor of Kings, as well as traditional sport titles such as Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

"When it comes to esports, there are different ways of taking part in besides participating as a player, such as cheering on at the venue, or watching the live stream." PES European Brand Manager Lenni Bobzien told CNBC. "We see esports as a new way of enjoying games."

Referring to the long-running soccer video game potentially being added to the full Olympic program, Bobzien believes there is at least a curiosity value from traditional sports fans.

"Esports enables us to provide various touch points to get more people to know the game better, even to those who usually don't play games," he said. "Sports games are easy to follow for everyone, and we believe that it had high affinity with a global sports event like the Asian Games."

Players from 18 nations competed across six different games at Jakarta-Palembang 2018, which ended on Sunday, in competitive video gaming's debut at a major multi-sport event. The long-term involvement of some of those games is unlikely to convince doubters though, who believe the violence in some games, however popular they are commercially, was contrary to Olympic values.