Kentucky-based KFC is one of America's most popular fast food chains, but the United States isn't the company's biggest market. China is actually home to the most KFC stores in the world, with more than 5,600 locations. In 2017, the company generated almost $5 billion in China. According to Yum China, the company that operates KFC in China, the fast food chain is the largest in the country.

