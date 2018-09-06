Harris aides Wednesday evening had told CNBC on the condition of anonymity that they had "reason to believe that a conversation happened and are continuing to pursue it."

Kavanaugh himself addressed the issue again Thursday morning. "I don't recall any conversations of that kind with anyone at that law firm," he said during his hearing.

Harris' office did not return requests for comment on Kasowitz's new statement.

Throughout Thursday, several Kasowitz associates told CNBC that they had never witnessed Kavanaugh having any interaction with attorneys at the firm.

Mark Corallo, a former spokesman for Kasowitz, said that while he worked with Kasowitz through July 2017, he had never seen Kavanaugh mix with his team.

"Never in my three months had anyone mentioned Brett Kavanaugh's name and not since, either," Corallo said.

A friend of Kasowitz who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Kasowitz and Kavanaugh come from two different types of legal cloth, making any chance of a conversation between the two very minimal.

"Kasowitz is an aggressive attorney who at times worked for a guy like Trump," this person said. "Kasowitz is a totally different venue compared with Kavanaugh."

Meanwhile, another Democratic Senator in New Jersey's Cory Booker may have embarrassed himself after he initially claimed that he was breaking Senate Judiciary rules