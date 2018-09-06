Marc Kasowitz, a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, threw cold water on Sen. Kamala Harris's questioning of Brett Kavanaugh, denying he had any contact with his firm, Kasowitz, Benson, Torres LLP.
"There have been no discussions regarding Robert Mueller's investigation between Judge Kavanaugh and anyone at our firm," a spokesman for Kasowitz said in a statement first provided to CNBC on Thursday.
Harris, D-Calif., had grilled Kavanaugh on Wednesday about whether he had any contact with member's of Kasowitz firm regarding Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election. Kavanaugh appeared confused during the late-night questioning.