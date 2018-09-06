Politics

Marc Kasowitz denies Kavanaugh ever spoke to anyone at the firm about Mueller probe, contradicting Kamala Harris claim

  "There have been no discussions regarding Robert Mueller's investigation between Judge Kavanaugh and anyone at our firm," a spokesman for Marc Kasowitz said in a statement first provided to CNBC on Thursday.
  Kasowitz, a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, threw cold water on Sen. Kamala Harris's questioning of Brett Kavanaugh, denying he had any contact with his firm, Kasowitz, Benson, Torres LLP.
  Harris had grilled Kavanaugh on Wednesday about whether he had any contact with member's of Kasowitz firm regarding Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election.
Harris, D-Calif., had grilled Kavanaugh on Wednesday about whether he had any contact with member's of Kasowitz firm regarding Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election. Kavanaugh appeared confused during the late-night questioning.

Harris aides Wednesday evening had told CNBC on the condition of anonymity that they had "reason to believe that a conversation happened and are continuing to pursue it."

Kavanaugh himself addressed the issue again Thursday morning. "I don't recall any conversations of that kind with anyone at that law firm," he said during his hearing.

Harris' office did not return requests for comment on Kasowitz's new statement.

Throughout Thursday, several Kasowitz associates told CNBC that they had never witnessed Kavanaugh having any interaction with attorneys at the firm.

Mark Corallo, a former spokesman for Kasowitz, said that while he worked with Kasowitz through July 2017, he had never seen Kavanaugh mix with his team.

"Never in my three months had anyone mentioned Brett Kavanaugh's name and not since, either," Corallo said.

A friend of Kasowitz who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Kasowitz and Kavanaugh come from two different types of legal cloth, making any chance of a conversation between the two very minimal.

"Kasowitz is an aggressive attorney who at times worked for a guy like Trump," this person said. "Kasowitz is a totally different venue compared with Kavanaugh."

