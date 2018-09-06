North Korean hackers will be charged for Sony Pictures, Wannacry ransomware attacks

North Korean hackers suspected of both the cyberattack on Sony Pictures in 2014 and the Wannacry ransomware attack in 2017 are expected to be criminally charged, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The New York Times identified one of the hackers who will be indicted by the Justice Department as Pak Jin-hyok, who is suspected of working for North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau.

The hack on Sony Pictures came as a result of anger over the studio's film "The Interview," a comedy about a harebrained scheme to assassinate Kim Jon-un, the North Korean dictator.

Earlier Thursday, President Donald Trump warmly thanked Kim on Twitter, after the North Korean leader reportedly told representativeas of South Korea that he still has faith in Trump and in their committment to decnuclearize the Korean peninsula.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.