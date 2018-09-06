Foreign leaders may try to take advantage of Trump after op-ed: Ex-Clinton administration official

The extraordinary op-ed by a senior Trump administration official could have an impact on President Donald Trump's dealings with foreign leaders, a former White House official under President Bill Clinton told CNBC on Thursday.

The anonymous op-ed, published in The New York Times, described a "resistance" against Trump within his own administration.

Matt Bennett, former White House deputy assistant in the Clinton administration, said while Clinton was able to compartmentalize during his impeachment proceedings, Trump takes things personally.

"It's very likely that foreign leaders are concluding that he will be too distracted to be an effective negotiator," he said on "Closing Bell."

"You could see foreign leaders, particularly in hostile countries but even in allies that Trump is aggravating, really trying to take advantage of the United States. It could be dangerous."