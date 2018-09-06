Brands are set to double their ad spend on podcasts — here's why

Walk down Los Angeles' Hollywood Boulevard past the Walk of Fame and you might spot billboard ads that aren't for the latest star-studded movie, but for a humbler form of media — the podcast.

Not just any podcast: it's one that is attracting the attention of major luxury advertisers such as Chanel and BMW, not known for running commercials in the format.

"The Daily," from The New York Times, is less than two years old and already has 5 million unique listeners a month. It's looking to step that up with a billboard, TV and online ad campaign running through September in Portland and Chicago, as well as in LA.

The ads show black-and-white images of news events, with a colored square superimposed over them to suggest the idea of bringing a story to life. The line "This moment deserves an explanation" features on all of them, the first words to come out of host Michael Barbaro's mouth when The Daily started two weeks into the Donald Trump administration.