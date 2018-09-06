Stocks making the biggest move premarket: CBS, XOM, FB, DAL, NAV & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

CBS – CBS is in talks with National Amusements and controlling shareholder Shari Redstone to settle litigation over control of the media company, according to a Wall Street Journal report. According to people familiar with the talks, CBS would drop its attempt to strip National Amusements of its voting control, and National Amusements would refrain from pushing for a merger of CBS and Viacom, which it also controls.

Exxon Mobil – Exxon Mobil signed a preliminary agreement to invest in a petrochemical plant and liquefied natural gas terminal in China.

Facebook – Facebook is investing more than $1 billion to build a new data center in Singapore, its first such facility in Asia.

Delta Air Lines – The airline has hired two investment banks to help it sell a stake in its refining subsidiary, according to a Reuters report.

Navistar – The truck and engine maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1 per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly below Street forecasts, however. Navistar was helped by fleet upgrades and strong freight demand.

GlaxoSmithKline – Glaxo will cut 650 U.S.-based jobs as part of a recently announced restructuring. The British drug company currently employees about 15,000 people in the U.S.

DocuSign – DocuSign earned an adjusted 3 cents per share for the second quarter, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. The provider of electronic signature technology, which went public in July, also gave strong revenue guidance for the current quarter and the full year.

G-III Apparel – The marketer of licensed apparel earned an adjusted 22 cents per share for its latest quarter, well above the 3 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also beat forecasts, and G-III also increased its full-year outlook.

MongoDB – MongoDB lost 41 cents per share for the second quarter, 4 cents a share smaller than Wall Street had anticipated. The database platform company's revenue exceeded Wall Street estimates, however it gave mixed guidance for the current quarter and full year.

Cloudera – Cloudera posted a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share, 7 cents a share smaller than consensus forecasts. The cloud computing company's revenue came in above analysts' forecasts. It also cut its projected annual loss.

GameStop – GameStop is up once again in pre-market trading after jumping a combined 22.5 percent over the past two sessions. The video game retailer's rise is being fueled by reports that GameStop is working with an adviser on a potential sale of the company and that private-equity firms Sycamore and Apollo are both interested.

Verint Systems – Verint earned 76 cents per share for the second quarter, beating consensus forecasts by 14 cents a share. The maker of call center software also reported better-than-expected revenue, and increased its full-year revenue forecast.

Lands' End – The apparel retailer lost 16 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of a 4 cents per share loss. Revenue also came in below Street forecasts, although the company points out that sales grew for the fifth consecutive quarter.