US Treasury yields under pressure ahead of bumper economic data

Economic data coming out Thursday includes ADP National Employment Report at 8:15 a.m. ET; jobless claims, labor productivity and costs at 8:30 a.m. ET; services purchasing managers' index (PMI) data at 9:45 a.m. ET; and ISM non-manufacturing data and factory orders at 10 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, New York Fed President John Williams is expected to continue his visit around Buffalo, New York. Today he will join members of Employ Buffalo Niagara and the Racial Equity Roundtable for a breakfast meeting focusing on workforce development and the promotion of shared prosperity in the region. He is also set to take part in a fireside chat with the dean of the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Officials from the U.S. and Canada worked late into the night on Wednesday, as both sides sought to secure a new trade agreement to replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) pact, a deal they failed to secure by last Friday's initial deadline. These extended talks are likely to continue in the coming days, and could potentially last weeks.

Meantime, the relationship between China and the States remains tense. Markets remain in wait-and-see mode after a report from Bloomberg last week revealed that the U.S. administration was on standby to inflict additional levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods as soon as this week. China's commerce ministry stated Thursday that Beijing would retaliate if Washington was to inflict new tariffs, Reuters reported.

The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of three individual bills, two notes and one bond, all of which are set to be auctioned next week.