US futures edge higher as trade concerns with China and Canada simmer

U.S. stock index futures picked up ahead of Thursday's open.

Around 5:35 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 57 points, indicating a positive open of 42.01 points, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures pointing to a relatively upbeat start to the day for their respective sessions. Markets in Asia were mostly lower Thursday, while Europe tried for gains.

Officials from the U.S. and Canada worked late into the night on Wednesday, as both sides sought to secure a new trade agreement to replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) pact, a deal they failed to secure by last Friday's initial deadline. These extended talks are likely to continue in the coming days, and could potentially last weeks.

Meantime, the relationship between China and the States remains tense. Markets remain in wait-and-see mode after a report from Bloomberg last week revealed that the U.S. administration was on standby to inflict additional levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods as soon as this week. China's commerce ministry stated Thursday that Beijing would retaliate if Washington was to inflict new tariffs, Reuters reported.

Investors will be keeping an eye on the corporate world, after major tech executives testified in front of Congress on Wednesday, addressing concerns surrounding online election meddling and how to crack down on abuse on social platforms.

Elsewhere, New York Fed President John Williams is expected to continue his visit around Buffalo, New York, which will include a fireside chat with the dean of the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Turmoil from emerging markets will also be in focus following recent volatility from the Turkish lira and Argentine peso.

