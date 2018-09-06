Watch: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's third day of confirmation hearings 

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's second nominee to the Supreme Court, is facing his third day of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The next round of questioning comes after a day full of questions from Democrats about how Kavanaugh views executive power and what he thinks about precedent with regard to the landmark 1973 abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate, and Kavanaugh is exepcted to be confirmed.