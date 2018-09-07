If you want a car that runs on gas and electric, you should check out the Honda Clarity Plug-in

There's an inherent upside to the plug-in electric life: you get the ability to operate an alternative-fuel vehicle without range anxiety. When your 47 miles are up and the battery is flat, you can still cruise for hundreds of miles without having to stop. And since it then functions similarly to a conventional hybrid, you'll still be getting fuel economy in the 40-50 mpg range.

Additionally, the Clarity Plug-in remains whisper quiet while driving in electric mode. This, combined with solid torque off the line from the electric motor, makes the Clarity a pleasant way to cruise around town. The heftiness of the battery pack also helps the Clarity to feel more substantial than the similarly-sized Accord, though you give up a bit of the flickability I love in Hondas.

On the highway, the hefty curb weight and well-damped suspension contribute to a buttoned-down ride that impressed over hours spent trekking from New York to Washington and back up to Albany.

Honda Sensing, a suite of high-quality driver safety aids like radar cruise control and lane keeping assist, helped to reduce driver strain from hours on the road. It's standard on both the $34,295 base and the $37,495 Touring that we tested.