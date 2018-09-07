Amazon just poached Project Runway's Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for a new fashion show

Amazon has poached Project Runway's Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for a new fashion show, according to several news outlets including The Hollywood Reporter.

The two Project Runway stars have been connected to the show for all of the series' 16 seasons, the Hollywood Reporter said, and will help create an "untitled global fashion competition series" for Amazon. Both stars confirmed the move in statements to the publication.

It's a big win for Amazon, as it builds out a content studio and funnels money into original content. The e-commerce giant has been expanding its streaming offerings as it seeks to compete with fellow tech giants Apple, Netflix and Facebook.

Representatives for Amazon didn't immediately return request for comment from CNBC.

Read the full Hollywood Reporter story.