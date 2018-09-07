Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: Buy Urban Outfitters if it gets hit on Monday

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

Urban Outfitters, Inc.: "Look, the stock has doubled. We know that. It's incredibly well-run. It's a long runway. I think you buy more if the market's down on Monday, as I suspect it will be."

Centurylink Inc.: "I think it's a good value stock. I do believe that the yield is safe after that last quarter."

Avnet, Inc.: "They actually had a good quarter. They're now actually doing better than Tech Data. It was a surprise, how good that quarter was.

Pitney Bowes Inc.: "I don't think that they've been able to pivot effectively, frankly. I think that they're still like the old days. And you know with digitization, you've got to roll with the punches."

UnitedHealth Group Inc.: "No, no. They had a record high but then they finished lower. That's going to bring out sellers. They'll probably take it down to, like, $261, $262. Look at Centene, too. Let that one come in and then buy, buy, buy."

General Mills, Inc.: "I like the stock OK. It's not great."

TherapeuticsMD Inc.: "OK, remember, we profiled them a couple times because they do women therapeutics, but it is strictly spec. It's an OK spec."

Watch the full lightning round here:

Cramer's lightning round: Buy Urban Outfitters if it gets hit on Monday
Cramer's lightning round: Buy Urban Outfitters if it gets hit on Monday   

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of UnitedHealth Group.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
TECD
---
CNC
---
TXMD
---
GIS
---
UNH
---
PBI
---
AVT
---
CTL
---
URBN
---

Cramer's New Book

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...