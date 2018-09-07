In the year since the massive data breach at Equifax was revealed, consumers appear to have become more vigilant about identity theft.

Nine out of 10 people have taken steps over the last year to protect themselves, mostly by reviewing their card and bank statements more often, according to a new survey by CompareCards.com. However, just 8 percent have taken the proactive step of freezing their credit report, which helps prevent fraud.

The survey results come as Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the announcement by Equifax that the personal data of at least 143 million consumers — including their names, birthdates and Social Security numbers — had been exposed to criminals in a cyberattack against the company several months earlier. By March 2018, the number of consumers affected was revised upward to 148 million.