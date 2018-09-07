Former Tesla accounting chief Dave Morton is going to Anaplan 

Companies in a digital economy need to make faster decisions: Anaplan CEO 2:56 AM ET Tue, 8 Aug 2017 | 03:31

Tesla announced that chief accounting officer Dave Morton was leaving the company after less than a month on Friday. Now CNBC has learned from several people familiar that Morton is becoming chief financial officer at Anaplan, a business software company that wants to go public.

The company confirmed the news in a press release that went out on Friday night.

An e-mail went out on Thursday informing insiders and investors about the hire, and one of the people who read it wondered if Dave Morton was a different person with the same name as the Tesla executive. Morton had only begun work as Tesla's chief accounting officer in August.

Anaplan, valued at $1.4 billion, is backed by investors including Premji Invest, Salesforce Ventures, Shasta Ventures and Baillie Gifford. The company has raised $300 million in venture funding.

Before his stint working for Elon Musk, Morton also served as CFO of Seagate Technology, where he oversaw a restructuring initiative that saved the company half a billion dollars, according to Morton's online resume.

Morton did not reply to requests for comment. CNBC earlier reported that Morton left Tesla because executives there, including CEO and chairman Elon Musk, were not carefully considering or prepared to take his advice.

-- Ari Levy contributed reporting.