Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The business services, education and health services industries led job gains for the month of August, besting laggards like retail and manufacturing, according to the latest government jobs report.

CNBC analyzed the net changes by industry for August based on the data from the Labor Department, which found that the U.S. economy created 201,000 jobs last month, more than the 191,000 estimated increase from economists surveyed by Reuters.

The professional and business services sector tied with the education and health sector for the largest net employment gains for the month, with increases of 53,000 jobs each.

The manufacturing industry lost jobs for the first time since July 2017, though the total decline was just 3,000.