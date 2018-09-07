On August 26, comedian Louis Szekely, better known by his stage name Louis CK, created a stir after he performed an unannounced stand-up set at New York City's Comedy Cellar. It was his first public appearance since November, when the New York Times reported that he had been accused of sexual misconduct by five different women, and became one of several prominent entertainment figures hit by sexual misconduct allegations.



When the claims came to light, the comedian released a statement corroborating the allegations against him, which included committing lewd acts in front of his victims. The scandal cost Szekely deals with the FX network, Netflix and Universal Pictures, as well as the services of his publicist and management firm.



At the time, the idea of a comeback would have seemed out of the question. Yet nine months later, several people think Szekely's Comedy Cellar appearance may be a stab at rehabilitating his image. The comedian's representatives did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

However, if Szekely is testing the waters for a comeback, will the public allow it?

Jill Stanley, a legal expert and founder of the celebrity legal news website Proof with Jill Stanley.com, said that if Szekely wants to get back in the public's good graces, he has already made some preliminary steps towards making that possible.

"The fact that he apologized and publicly admitted what he did made the allegations easier for many to process," Stanley said. His public statement "had the added benefit of not calling into question the veracity and credibility of the victims. This is important because, as most know by now, it is difficult for victims to come forward."



Still, Stanley said that the comedian had more work to do to get the public to embrace him once more. "Is nine months out of the spotlight and listening truly the 'long time' the comedian referenced" in his statement, Stanley asked. "I don't think so."