Trump has set economic growth on fire. Here is how he did it

President Donald Trump is more than 19 months into an administration engulfed in so much controversy that it may overshadow a tremendous achievement, namely an economic boom uniquely his.
During his time in office, the economy has achieved feats most experts thought impossible. GDP is growing at a 3-percent plus rate. The unemployment rate is near a 50-year low. Meanwhile, the stock market has jumped 27 percent amid a surge in corporate profits.
Friday brought another round of good news: Nonfarm payrolls rose by a better than expected 201,000 and wages, the last missing piece of the economic recovery, increased by 2.9 percent year-over-year to the highest level since April 2009. That made it the best gain since the recession ended in June 2009.
His critics, a group that includes a legion of Wall Street economists, most Democrats and even some in his own Republican party, don't believe it will last. They figure the current boom will begin petering out as soon as mid-2019 and possibly end in recession in 2020.
But even they acknowledge that the current numbers are a uniquely Trumpian achievement and not owed to policies already set in motion when he took office.
"I still believe the big story this year is an economic boom that most folks thought impossible," Larry Kudlow, chairman of the National Economic Council and a chief advisor to Trump, said in a recent interview with CNBC.com. "I understand that he's been in for a year and a half, but when you look at those numbers, this is not going away."
Indeed, the economy does seem to be on fire, and it's fairly easy to draw a straight line from Trump's policies to the current trends.