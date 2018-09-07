The financial crisis and the government's response to it amplified a view already held in pockets of the political left: that a rigged economy benefits the rich and powerful the most. The 2008 bailout of the large financial institutions that shared part of the blame for the recession — one of the main tools to limit economic damage — only added to the anger many Democrats felt toward Wall Street after the Lehman demise.

The fact that Obama administration Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner — who aided the Bush White House's initial response to the crisis while at the New York Fed — oversaw the Democratic president's efforts to stabilize the economy frustrated the left. A feeling that the Obama administration did not go far enough to prosecute financial executives who contributed to the crisis stoked even more outrage among liberals.

"The was a disenchantment with the Obama administration's approach to remedying problems that followed the crisis," said Nolan McCarty, a professor of politics and public affairs at Princeton University.

The "center of gravity has shifted toward the progressive, populist wing" of the party, partly as a result of the recession, Bivens said. That shows in the popularity of politicians such as Sanders and Warren, who stormed into the national consciousness in recent years with rallying cries to break up big banks and protect consumers and workers from what they call predatory practices by corporations.

Warren, as a private citizen and a Harvard professor, first proposed the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as part of the Dodd-Frank legislation. The Trump administration has largely defanged the agency, which was started to protect consumers from deceptive or abusive practices.

Trump and the years-long push against Dodd-Frank by Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, and by former congressman and now-CFPB Director Mick Mulvaney, have also contributed to Democrats' staunch defense of financial regulation. Many GOP lawmakers argued that Dodd-Frank, which in part aimed to monitor systemically important institutions and ensure they would not fail if another crisis took place, put an unnecessary burden on lenders and stifled economic growth. Trump shares the view.

A decade after the Lehman bankruptcy, the top Democrats on the Senate and House committees with oversight of banks cheered the steps to regulate the financial industry and warned against the Trump administration's efforts to roll them back.

"Ten years after Wall Street crashed the economy, you would think Washington would still be vigilant about risks to our economy and American families," said Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the Senate Banking Committee's ranking Democrat. "But at one agency after another, the rules are being rewritten to suit the special interests, raising the risk that taxpayers will once again be on the hook for Wall Street's recklessness."

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, ranking member on the House Financial Services Committee, said that "Dodd-Frank has not only made our nation's economy stronger, but also has given Americans confidence in a system that is safer, more accountable and more transparent."

"Democrats remain committed to fighting to protect American consumers from bad actors in our financial system, and ensuring that the Consumer Bureau and other important Dodd-Frank protections are not eliminated or weakened," she said in a statement to CNBC.