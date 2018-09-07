Obama to headline campaign rally in California for seven Democratic congressional candidates

With just two months before the pivotal midterm election, former President Barack Obama will headline a rally Saturday to campaign for seven Democratic congressional candidates in closely watched contests in California.

Obama endorsed 81 candidates last month for state and federal offices, but the Orange County event will represent the former president's first major political rally focused on the 2018 midterm election. Obama also is expected to campaign in several other states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois, before the November election as part of the Democratic Party's nationwide push to retake control of the House.

Candidates scheduled to attend Saturday's rally include Josh Harder, T.J. Cox, Katie Hill, Gil Cisneros, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda and Mike Levin. The seven are from Republican-held congressional districts that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election.

"Trump is pretty much unpopular, especially in the seven districts that Hillary won," said Ben Tulchin, a San Francisco-based Democratic pollster. "Obama coming out here will only make a good situation even better."