Democrats have contended the plan, which slashed the tax rate for corporations from 35 percent to 21 percent, benefits businesses and the wealthy more than workers. They also point to the $1 trillion or more the plan is expected to add to budget deficits over a decade, even after economic growth is taken into account.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has said she wants to reassess the GOP-crafted bill on a bipartisan basis and potentially repeal parts of it. Multiple Democratic House candidates running in Pennsylvania and New Jersey races important to the battle for the chamber have also told CNBC they want to revisit the tax law, if they get elected.

With the new phase of tax reform, Republicans partly aim to put Democrats in a box. If Democrats oppose the measure in a vote, the GOP may argue Democrats did not really care about cutting rates for the middle class. The individual tax cuts passed under last year's plan are set to expire after 2025.

Passing the plan would not help the GOP with deficit concerns. The cost of making individual cuts permanent is an estimated $627 billion over a decade, according to the bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

It could also create more problems for incumbent House Republicans, as it would make the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions permanent. The provision pushed a dozen House GOP lawmakers in high-tax blue states to vote against their party's bill last year.

In a statement, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Tyler Law said, "The reality is that Republicans said in their own words that selling the tax bill is necessary to holding the House, but they have failed miserably as the bill continues to be less and less popular."

A wide range of Democratic candidates — including Rep. Conor Lamb, who won a special election in a red Pennsylvania district earlier this year — have also used the tax cuts to stoke concerns that the GOP could trim back Social Security and Medicare to make up for budget deficits.