Voters haven't embraced the tax overhaul President Donald Trump signed late last year, but one of the main architects of the bill still thinks Democrats made an error in pledging to revisit the law.
"They are running on it and it's a huge mistake because no one wants to go back to the bad old days when the economy was flat, paychecks were flat," Rep. Kevin Brady, a Texas Republican, said in an interview that aired Friday morning on CNBC. He chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, the chamber's tax writing panel.
Republicans have tried to put tax reform back to the forefront in recent days, about two months ahead of midterm elections when they will try to stop Democrats from taking a House majority. Later this month, the House GOP aims to pass a bill that would make individual tax cuts approved last year permanent and would ease rules around retirement accounts, among other proposals.
The tax law, the GOP's signature achievement of this Congress, has failed to catch on with voters the way Republicans hoped. About 37 percent of registered voters approve of the platform, versus roughly 42 percent who disapprove, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls. Consequently, Republican candidates have not used it heavily in ads across the country, despite the insistence from House Speaker Paul Ryan and other GOP leaders that the measure is working.