This tax planning strategy would get a boost from Tax Reform 2.0

House Republicans' update to last year's tax overhaul would open up new opportunities for older workers.

The House Ways and Means Committee released an outline of the provisions in its "Tax Reform 2.0" proposal on Thursday. The proposed legislation would make permanent the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, as well as the individual income tax cuts.

The proposal also included new provisions for retirement accounts, including one that would allow people to continue contributing to their traditional IRAs beyond age 70½.

"Where I see a big benefit is if you're doing a backdoor Roth conversion and you're still working," said Ed Slott, CPA and founder of Ed Slott & Co.

Here's what you need to know.