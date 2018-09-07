Trading Nation

What to expect from the monthly U.S. jobs report

  • Economists are expecting that number to show a gain of 189,000, up from 157,000 in July, and the unemployment rate to hit 3.8 percent compared to 3.9 percent in the prior month.
  • The BLS report is set to be released at 8:30am.
A group of construction workers congregate on the street in downtown on June 4, 2018 in Washington, D.C. 
Market braces for big jobs report — Here are what the pros say investors should expect   

All eyes will be on Friday's employment data to gauge whether or not the labor market remains at or near full employment.

Economists are expecting the number to show a gain of 189,000 in August, up from 157,000 in July, and the unemployment rate to hit 3.8 percent compared with 3.9 percent in July.

Escalating trade tensions with China and increased import tariffs on other trading partners have given jitters to many on Wall Street, but not everyone.

Michael Gapen, chief economist at Barclays, said there's a lot of headline noise but scrape it away and he said the economy is doing quite fine.

"We think you're going to see that again on Friday with the labor market report, so yeah, so it's been a very consistent performance of call it the fundamental side. So even take the trade story out of it. What's come out of consumers, what's come out of federal spending, the signal that's coming out of labor markets, the domestic economy is doing fine despite the headline noise," Gapen told CNBC.

The monthly nonfarm payrolls report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to be released Friday at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Watch the video above and check out what the pros are saying about the jobs market.

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Sara Eisen

Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...