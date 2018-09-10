Apple just bought an elephants documentary and an animated movie for its streaming service

Apple is poised to enter the world of video streaming and has bought the rights to two films, according to a report on entertainment website Deadline.

It bought worldwide rights to "The Elephant Queen," a documentary directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble.

The movie features Athena the elephant leading her herd to a new home and is narrated by British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. It took four years to make and was shown at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, with the creators announcing Apple's acquisition on Twitter.

Before the festival, Apple had bought the rights to "Wolfwalkers," an animated movie by Irish director Tomm Moore about a father and daughter traveling to Ireland to destroy a pack of wolves.

Apple is thought to be launching its video service in March 2019. It is late to the party compared with other tech companies such as Amazon, but an investor note last week suggested it could be making $4.4 billion in streaming sales by 2025. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty raised her price target from $232 to $245 a share and said that there was much potential for Apple users to spend more time on its devices in areas including video and augmented reality.