Even the nine-year-old son of AT&T's top ad exec knows TV advertising is broken

As the fight between television companies and digital platforms for ad dollars continues, one of the titans of the media industry is under pressure to reinvent advertising.

Brian Lesser, CEO of AT&T's advertising and analytics unit, was hired from WPP to make the ad experience better for viewers.

But even his nine-year-old son has identified one of the problems with TV advertising. "Dad, I keep seeing the same commercial over and over. That's bad, right?" he asked, according to an interview with Lesser published on industry website Ad Age on Monday.

Simply put, it's Lesser's job to make commercials more relevant to people. He told CNBC in June that AT&T has the technology that would allow TV and mobile to be better connected to each other for more relevant advertising.

"Everybody still hates advertising when it interrupts the content. It's our job to reduce the load on consumers, make it a better experience," he said. This might result in people seeing fewer TV commercials.