Source: Art Lien
Maria Butina's lawyer, Robert Driscoll, addresses U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan at a status hearing in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 10, 2018.
Butina, 29, was jailed in July pending trial on the basis that she posed an "extreme risk of flight" after being charged with conspiring to infiltrate U.S. political organizations in order to advance Russia's interests. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Chutkan also rejected defense attorneys' request to free Butina from jail before her trial, multiple outlets reported.
In the July memo requesting that Butina be sent to jail, prosecutors claimed that "on at least one occasion, Butina offered [an unnamed U.S. individual] sex in exchange for a position within a special interest organization."
Prosecutors acknowledged their error in a court filing late Friday night, while maintaining that other evidence surrounding her relationship with that 56-year-old American, referred to as "U.S. Person 1," buoyed their argument that she posed a risk of flight.
"Even granting that the government's understanding of this particular text conversation was mistaken," prosecutors said, "other communications and materials in the government's possession (and produced to the defense) call into doubt the defendant's claim that her relationship with U.S. Person 1 is a sufficiently strong tie to ensure her appearance in court to face the charges against her if she is released."
Butina's attorneys excoriated the prosecutors for their mistake in a response.
"The government's documents do nothing to discredit the sincerity of her relationship," they wrote, "and its craze with her sex life has gone too far and transformed into an irrelevant obsession."