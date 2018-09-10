How the financial crisis changed stock trading on Wall Street

Put it all together, and it means a drastically different Wall Street: "People are not making money in equity trading anymore," said Patrick Healy, who advised many companies going public before and after as head of Issuer Advisory Group.
Dennis Kelleher, who runs Better Markets, a nonprofit advocacy organization promoting the public interest in the financial markets, also noted that the financial crisis had helped to accelerate trends already under way in market structure, including the growth of high frequency trading and the explosion of activity in the off-exchange trading sites called dark pools.
While the trading business has changed dramatically, none of this has meant the death of equities.
"If you look across asset classes and see where you can get a decent return, you can't get any return in bonds, so stocks are the only asset game in town," he said.