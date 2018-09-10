When it comes to how individual investors have fared since the financial crisis, it's still largely a tale of the haves and have-nots.

To see evidence of this, look no further than where individuals are when it comes to the biggest financial goal of all: retirement.

As news of 401(k) plan millionaires hits the headlines, other individuals are still left picking up the pieces after the last decade's precipitous market drop decimated their nest egg or a job loss led to them to raid their retirement funds.

"People who were doing well before recovered faster and recovered more successfully," said Teresa Ghilarducci, professor of economics at the New School for Social Research.

Those individuals were less likely to lose their jobs and more likely to get a raise after the recession. And when the market hit bottom, they were more likely to buy shares when they were at their lowest value, Ghilarducci said.

In contrast, those who fared worst were more likely to lose their jobs and subsequently take new positions that paid less. Their access to retirement accounts likely dwindled, particularly with less access to traditional pensions.

"That's the disappointing legacy of the financial crisis," she said. "Retirement wealth got more unequal."