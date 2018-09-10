Sweden's nationalists surge in election, but the pushback has already started

Jonathan NACKSTRAND | AFP
People are pictured next to an election poster of Ebba Busch Thor, leader of the Christian Democrats Party in Sweden on September 1, 2018 in Stockholm. The general elections in Sweden will take place on September 9, 2018.
The rise of nationalist, anti-immigrant parties usually accompanies periods of economic turbulence but that cannot be said of Sweden. The Nordic country has a low unemployment rate of 6.2 percent as of July, and strident growth of 1 percent in the second quarter when compared with the previous quarter.
Paul Donovan, global chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management, told CNBC on Monday that there was an economic element to the Swedish election result, and a risk too.
"There is an economic element because we've got a lot of economic change going on. And the groups that tend to support anti-party politics — the parties that are against things, like the Swedish Democrats — tend to be the people that are most vulnerable to change. They tend to be older, less well-skilled and rural, not urban. These are people who don't react well to change," Donovan told "Squawk Box Europe."
"But the risk is then that as we create this hostility, this prejudice in politics, it makes the economy less flexible and makes the labor force less flexible, it makes the economy less able to deal with the change that is coming."
The Sweden Democrats are euroskeptic but SEC Chief Economist Bergqvist said there was only a "very low risk" that Sweden will hold a referendum on continued European Union membership.