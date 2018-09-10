Sweden's nationalists surge in election, but the pushback has already started

Europe has seen another nationalist, anti-immigrant party surge in a general election — this time in famously liberal Sweden.

But the Nordic country's main political blocs are already pushing back against the Sweden Democrats, and are seeking to prevent it from entering government.

The results of Sweden's election Sunday pointed to a hung parliament and a very close finish between the two main alliances.

After almost all districts had declared their votes Monday morning, the ruling center-left coalition between the Social Democrats, Green Party and Left Party had 40.6 percent of the vote (or 144 seats), while the opposition center-right The Alliance between the Moderate Party, Center Party, Liberals and Christian Democrats stood at 40.3 percent, or 143 seats.