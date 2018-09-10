The best and worst college majors for your money

It turns out that your major is just as important — if not more — than where you go to school.

Personal finance website Bankrate.com ranked 162 college majors based on average annual income and unemployment rates.

New to the site's ranking this year was another consideration— the portion of degree holders who have advanced degrees. The higher the percentage, the more likely it will be that you will need to spend money on additional years in school — and either raid your savings to pay for it or rack up student debt that could lower your standard of living, according to Bankrate.com data analyst Adrian Garcia.

STEM — or science, technology, engineering and math — dominated the top five majors.

Actuarial science, despite having lower average income and higher unemployment than some of the other concentrations in the top five, came in first because higher education was less prevalent among graduates.