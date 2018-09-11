When Apple Watch was first released in 2015, it came with a built-in basic heart rate monitor. That pushed Apple into the health care sector, as users started reaching out to the company with stories about how the device had saved their life. As the company's COO Jeff Williams told CNBC in 2017, "We've been really surprised with the deluge of letters and emails we've gotten where just the simple heart rate monitor was able to have such an impact on people's lives."

Now, the company is expected to take these health ambitions a step further by introducing an electrocardiogram or "ECG" sensor that measures the heart's rhythm — and not just the heart rate.

That's according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who issued a research note on Monday, obtained by the Apple news site MacRumors, stating that the ECG "will attract more users." Kuo is known for having a particularly strong track record for predicting updates for Apple products.

Assuming Kuo is correct, Apple releasing an ECG is a big deal for people with certain diseases. But it's also complicated because the company would need to figure out how to communicate sensitive medical information to consumers without freaking them out. The last thing Apple would want to do with its device is send tens of thousands of anxious users into the emergency room thinking they're having a life-threatening medical problem when they're not.

So after talking to a series of health experts, including cardiologists and technologists, here are some questions we're asking on the eve of the event: