The hurricane that's about to hit the Carolinas could be the worst in 60 years

Hurricane Florence is bearing down on the midsection of the East Coast, expected to make landfall later this week with the most strength since Hurricane Hazel in 1954 – a storm which destroyed about 15,000 buildings as it maintained hurricane level winds as far inland as Raleigh, North Carolina.

More than 1½ million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes along the coast as the governors of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland declared states of emergency. Florence maintained Category 4 strength about 950 miles east south east of Cape Fear, North Carolina as of 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour and is already 500 miles wide.

"Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday night," the National Hurricane Center said.

The Center expects Florence to produce between 15 to 20 inches of total rainfall across portions of North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina until Saturday, with up to 30 inches closer to the center of the storm. Florence may also create "life-threatening flash flooding," the Center said.

Hurricane Hazel in 1954 registered winds of 150 miles per hour when it made landfall on the North Carolina coast. Jay Barnes, a hurricane historian and author, told AP that Hazel was "a benchmark storm in North Carolina's history." With evacuations already underway across the region, Barnes says the damage Florence may cause could be notably greater than Hazel's impact.

"Today, we have thousands and thousands of permanent residents on our barrier beaches," Barnes told AP. "It's a totally different scenario with regard to human impact."