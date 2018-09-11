Cynthia Nixon has little chance of winning, but she put New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the defensive

Still, Cuomo's campaign has taken Nixon seriously, spending about $400,000 per day during a recent three-week stretch, according to public filings, which is slightly less than Nixon's total spending over the same period.

The Cuomo campaign denied Nixon has had an impact on its plans, and dismissed her as a "self-obsessed" actress in an interview with CNBC.

"While Cynthia Nixon was collecting paychecks on movie sets, Governor Cuomo was establishing himself as the most progressive governor in America," a Cuomo representative said. "The governor is allowed to do his job as governor and govern and the sun rising is not attributable to Cynthia Nixon."

But Cuomo has made policy announcements over the past few months specifically targeting issues and attacks from Nixon's platform. When Nixon spoke forcefully about criminal justice reform, Cuomo restored voting rights to prisoners on parole. When she condemned him for supporting the Independent Democratic Conference — whose collaboration with Republicans in the Albany State Senate allowed the GOP to control the chamber despite being outnumbered by Democrats — Cuomo dismantled it.

Nixon has also blamed Cuomo for the deterioration of the New York City Subway system, and has endorsed a rescue plan devised by Andy Byford, the president of the New York City Transit Authority hired by the governor himself. She has proposed a "polluters" tax on carbon to help fund the plan, which would cost roughly $3.7 billion annually. She has also consistently accused him of "governing like a Republican," referring to budget austerity early in his governance.

Nixon's accusations are lofty against a governor who has passed significant socially progressive policies in New York. An outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, Cuomo has passed tough gun control measures, legalized same-sex marriage, and enacted a $15 minimum wage in New York during his tenure. He also created a paid leave program, and in 2014, he banned hydraulic fracturing over health concerns and embraced clean energy programs. In April, he pushed a plan to shield New York residents from tax hikes under the president's tax law.

"Nixon is running the most progressive statewide campaign in recent memory in this country. It's pushed Cuomo to the left and has made him adjust his agenda. But Cuomo has had big wins on major issues for progressive Democrats," said Democratic political consultant Evan Thies.

Others disagree, citing Cuomo's history of embracing a more fiscally conservative agenda. For instance, in 2014, Cuomo boasted to reporters that he's managed New York "in a way that any Republican would be proud." The same year, protesters dubbed him "Governor 1 Percent," a prominent progressive activist suggested that he run for re-election as a Republican, and New York liberals criticized the governor's tax cuts and observed skepticism towards labor unions.