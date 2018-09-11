Remembering 2008, financial advisors share some lessons learned and look ahead

"The concern I'm hearing from clients – and I won't use the language they use – is whether [politicans] are actually going to roll back all the regulations put in place after the crash to keep it from happening again."

"I've never been a big fan of using cash as an asset class or keeping tons of cash set aside, but one of the things that really hit home for me was just the simple process of raising cash and putting it aside helped people sleep at night. So that's a tool that we used very effectively at that time, and we've continued to.

When a client is nervous about the market or has a lot of questions around that, then that's what you do: You raise some extra cash, and that gives them their peace of mind."

● Given today's bull market, what else are you advising? "Here's the thing about humans: What we do is when the world around us is doing a certain thing, such as the market going up, our brain builds in this dynamic that says it's going to go up forever – until it doesn't. And then we flip.

The question is, how long does it take for you to flip? The market tanked in 2008-2009 but recovery was pretty fast actually, two-and-a-half to three years, depending on whether you stayed in the market. But how long did it take your brain to flip to the plane of thinking that the market's going to go up forever, instead of going down forever? For some people, it took a very long time. Some stayed in the market, managed to close their eyes and not look at or shred their statements and did fine.

Other people jumped out of the market, stayed out and may still be out. It's the people who flipped quickly to the camp of 'the market's going to go up forever' who may be looking to get more aggressive in terms of putting more money in equity. It's really is about keeping these people centered and reminding them that what happens short-term is exactly that: short-term."

"The clients who are expressing real concerns are worried about the political situation and what sort of impact that might have on the markets. Trade tariffs, quick decisions being made without looking at the possible repercussions — that's what they're really worried about. I would suggest that the economy is better positioned today [than in 2008].

The concern I'm hearing from clients – and I won't use the language they use – is whether [politicans] are actually going to roll back all the regulations put in place after the crash to keep it from happening again. We do have a lot of conversations with clients around that. A lot of clients are now 10 years older and may feel they won't have the time to get it all back if something similar happens again."